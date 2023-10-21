The Underside Of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Is A Little Uncertain

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) dipped -7.74% to close Friday’s market session at $4.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.64 and $5.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5136166 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 764.00K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.45% within the last five trades and -7.20% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.16% in the last 6 months and -35.37% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TOP stock is trading at a margin of -1.52%, -11.08% and -34.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TOP deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -98.14 percent below its 52-week high and 36.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.