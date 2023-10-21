What are the chances of the Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) dipped -13.04% to close Friday’s market session at $3.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.44 and $3.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 563009 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 852.24K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -36.17% within the last five trades and -22.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 163.16% in the last 6 months and 444.96% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RENB stock is trading at a margin of -30.65%, -9.26% and 94.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RENB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -42.86 percent below its 52-week high and 663.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.