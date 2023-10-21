What is happening with GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) dipped -7.00% to close Friday’s market session at $3.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.15 and $3.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 808794 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 65.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.24% within the last five trades and -12.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -67.61% in the last 6 months and -59.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WGS stock is trading at a margin of -7.15%, -22.34% and -62.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WGS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -90.97 percent below its 52-week high and 3.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.