Why Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) Stock soared -3.66 percent on Friday?

The share price of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) dipped -3.66% to close Friday’s market session at $0.24, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.20 and $0.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 683599 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.96 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.86% within the last five trades and 85.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -48.96% in the last 6 months and -5.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BTTR stock is trading at a margin of 38.06%, 36.50% and -37.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BTTR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -78.95 percent below its 52-week high and 113.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.