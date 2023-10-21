Why BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) Stock went up 64.23% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) raised 0.34% to close Friday’s market session at $5.83, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.81 and $5.915 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2043744 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.34% within the last five trades and 10.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.57% in the last 6 months and 21.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BGC stock is trading at a margin of 4.64%, 10.11% and 22.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BGC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.74 percent below its 52-week high and 66.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 57.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.