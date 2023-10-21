Why Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Slipped -34.23% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) dipped -10.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.245 and $0.3029 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1775396 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 473.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.14% within the last five trades and -34.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.32% in the last 6 months and -77.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CDIO stock is trading at a margin of -17.92%, -47.18% and -84.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.34 percent below its 52-week high and 11.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.