Why NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Stock went up 45.71% in Last Year?

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 11, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) dipped -1.58% to close Friday’s market session at $5.61, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.51 and $5.72 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4441693 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.54% within the last five trades and -5.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 57.14% in the last 6 months and 21.17% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NXE stock is trading at a margin of -3.01%, 0.97% and 22.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.