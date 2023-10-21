Why Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Stock fell -96.54% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) dipped -21.43% to close Friday’s market session at $0.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.31 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1913417 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 436.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -35.42% within the last five trades and -65.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.54% in the last 6 months and -78.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZAPP stock is trading at a margin of -48.46%, -70.31% and -93.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZAPP deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.97 percent below its 52-week high and -17.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.