XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock Market Value Reached at $11.50 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) raised 83.09% to close Friday’s market session at $0.64, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4696 and $0.836 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 90897019 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 203.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 112.29% within the last five trades and -4.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.77% in the last 6 months and -8.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. XRTX stock is trading at a margin of 44.95%, 15.17% and 1.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, XRTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -48.47 percent below its 52-week high and 155.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.