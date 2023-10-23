Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) raised 10.87% to close Friday’s market session at $4.59, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.15 and $4.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1444337 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 77.70K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 67.52% within the last five trades and 66.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 65.11% in the last 6 months and 56.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPIX stock is trading at a margin of 46.90%, 55.00% and 56.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.