FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) dipped -2.97% to close Friday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.10 and $0.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1563739 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.50 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.52% within the last five trades and -12.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.26% in the last 6 months and -31.97% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FOXO stock is trading at a margin of -10.57%, -21.55% and -72.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FOXO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.05 percent below its 52-week high and 6.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.85. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.