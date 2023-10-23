Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) Stock Price Slipped -8.74% to $13.16

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) dipped -8.74% to close Friday’s market session at $13.16, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.53 and $14.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 556934 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 161.33K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.35% within the last five trades and 175.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 241.82% in the last 6 months and 263.54% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GDHG stock is trading at a margin of 45.11%, 127.30% and 179.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GDHG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -12.27 percent below its 52-week high and 347.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 60.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.