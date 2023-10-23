It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) raised 1.71% to close Friday’s market session at $0.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.34 and $0.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 603679 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 529.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.09% within the last five trades and 5.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.94% in the last 6 months and -73.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DXF stock is trading at a margin of 8.13%, -10.88% and -70.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DXF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -95.58 percent below its 52-week high and 32.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.57. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.