Why Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock fell -81.03% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) raised 17.07% to close Friday’s market session at $1.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.01 and $1.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2160793 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 735.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.55% within the last five trades and -77.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.03% in the last 6 months and -75.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNXA stock is trading at a margin of -46.57%, -60.39% and -78.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNXA deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -93.64 percent below its 52-week high and 30.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.