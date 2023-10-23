Why Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) Stock went down -71.21% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) raised 19.82% to close Friday’s market session at $0.20, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1701 and $0.2149 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1093626 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 951.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 44.30% within the last five trades and 19.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.28% in the last 6 months and -45.94% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GV stock is trading at a margin of 28.03%, 2.39% and -62.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GV deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -82.48 percent below its 52-week high and 93.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.