Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) stock is trading -33.37 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) raised 1.91% to close Tuesday’s market session at $6.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.84 and $6.985 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1149733 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 961.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.57% within the last five trades and -3.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2.67% in the last 6 months and -16.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EBR stock is trading at a margin of -0.51%, -2.35% and -4.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EBR deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -33.37 percent below its 52-week high and 22.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -20.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.