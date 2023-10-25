Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD) dipped -4.46% to close Tuesday’s market session at $25.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.88 and $27.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 480687 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 440.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.85% within the last five trades and -12.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.37% in the last 6 months and -25.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UPBD stock is trading at a margin of -10.19%, -12.12% and -10.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UPBD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -28.39 percent below its 52-week high and 49.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 11.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.