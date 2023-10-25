What is NCR Voyix Corp’s (VYX) Stock Real Technical Picture?

DA Davidson raised the price target for the NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE:VYX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 17, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE:VYX) dipped -1.30% to close Tuesday’s market session at $15.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.065 and $15.505 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1991279 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.37% within the last five trades and -10.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 16.45% in the last 6 months and -8.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VYX stock is trading at a margin of -6.12%, -11.03% and -3.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.