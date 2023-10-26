A leader in the success game: Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) dipped -12.24% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.59, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.37 and $5.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 518911 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 218.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.74% within the last five trades and -3.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 59.93% in the last 6 months and 15.62% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AUGX stock is trading at a margin of -12.09%, -9.12% and 32.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AUGX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -23.12 percent below its 52-week high and 354.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 86.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.