Akumin Inc (NASDAQ:AKU) stock is trading 145.28 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Akumin Inc (NASDAQ:AKU) dipped -17.87% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2789 and $0.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8506000 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 95.60% within the last five trades and 93.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.58% in the last 6 months and 49.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AKU stock is trading at a margin of 68.10%, 85.20% and -41.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -84.96 percent below its 52-week high and 145.28 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.25. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.