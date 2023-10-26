InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) Stock lower -62.88% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) dipped -24.18% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.768 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2643747 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.61 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.21% within the last five trades and 5.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.51% in the last 6 months and -33.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INM stock is trading at a margin of 11.41%, -3.15% and -36.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -84.21 percent below its 52-week high and 66.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -76.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.