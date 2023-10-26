Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock is trading Lower -78.38% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dipped -7.92% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0968 and $0.106 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8144469 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 17.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.88% within the last five trades and -23.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -73.76% in the last 6 months and -51.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INPX stock is trading at a margin of -9.37%, -28.56% and -78.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INPX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.45 percent below its 52-week high and 8.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.