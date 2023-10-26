INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is trading -93.62 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) raised 9.46% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.28 and $1.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1619159 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.94 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 145.53% within the last five trades and 89.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.57% in the last 6 months and -56.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INVO stock is trading at a margin of 97.15%, 46.62% and -74.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INVO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.62 percent below its 52-week high and 224.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.