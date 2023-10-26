Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE:HKD) dipped -3.88% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.21, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.18 and $4.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 619154 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.55 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.59% within the last five trades and -23.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.31% in the last 6 months and -36.12% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HKD stock is trading at a margin of -21.48%, -23.99% and -40.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HKD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -88.84 percent below its 52-week high and -2.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.