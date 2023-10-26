It’s not the right time to quit: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) dipped -28.73% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 686658 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 71.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -47.77% within the last five trades and -56.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.16% in the last 6 months and -83.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SONN stock is trading at a margin of -48.29%, -67.34% and -87.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SONN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.05 percent below its 52-week high and -28.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.