SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SEDA) stock is trading -7.45 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SEDA) dipped 0.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $10.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.68 and $10.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 610196 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 81.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.66% within the last five trades and 0.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.53% in the last 6 months and 2.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SEDA stock is trading at a margin of 0.59%, 0.95% and 4.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SEDA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -7.45 percent below its 52-week high and 7.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.