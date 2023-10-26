Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock is trading Above 25.81% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) raised 11.82% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.61 and $5.4499 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1619095 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 105.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.17% within the last five trades and 21.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.48% in the last 6 months and -6.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ULY stock is trading at a margin of 16.77%, 25.81% and -15.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ULY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -59.00 percent below its 52-week high and 59.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.