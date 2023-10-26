Why Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) Stock dipped 1.17 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) raised 1.17% to close Wednesday’s market session at $6.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.78 and $6.915 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1648047 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 740.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.47% within the last five trades and 31.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. EXTO stock is trading at a margin of 20.86%, 22.89% and 22.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EXTO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading 0.00 percent below its 52-week high and 43.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.