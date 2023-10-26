Why Data Knights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Increased 12.34 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Data Knights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DKDCA) raised 12.34% to close Wednesday’s market session at $7.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.5401 and $13.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1438319 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 42.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -35.22% within the last five trades and -36.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.86% in the last 6 months and -33.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DKDCA stock is trading at a margin of -30.96%, -33.97% and -32.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DKDCA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -47.41 percent below its 52-week high and 29.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.