Why Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Stock dipped 14.46 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:JGGC) raised 14.46% to close Wednesday’s market session at $6.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.76 and $10.6499 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1340659 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 199.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.67% within the last five trades and -23.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.78% in the last 6 months and -39.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JGGC stock is trading at a margin of 16.53%, -24.62% and -35.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JGGC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -45.12 percent below its 52-week high and 61.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.