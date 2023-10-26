Why MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) Stock fell -27.56% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) dipped -19.70% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.63, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.48 and $1.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 633869 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 176.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.13% within the last five trades and 11.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -27.56% in the last 6 months and -29.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MAIA stock is trading at a margin of -27.41%, -16.61% and -42.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MAIA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.77 percent below its 52-week high and 14.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -58.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.