Why MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) Stock climbed 24.27% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) dipped -5.11% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.85 and $3.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1827605 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.13% within the last five trades and 26.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 58.82% in the last 6 months and 24.27% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MLGO stock is trading at a margin of 5.55%, 3.87% and 27.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MLGO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.85 percent below its 52-week high and 165.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -32.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.