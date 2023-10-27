Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock Posted Gross Margin of 21.16 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) dipped -23.51% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.40 and $0.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1114403 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 112.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -37.95% within the last five trades and -78.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.07% in the last 6 months and -82.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BRQS stock is trading at a margin of -57.59%, -73.16% and -82.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BRQS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.83 percent below its 52-week high and -21.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.