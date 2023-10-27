Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is trading -99.14 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) dipped -1.11% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.16, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.16 and $0.176 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 599885 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.84 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.26% within the last five trades and -47.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.70% in the last 6 months and -89.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NIR stock is trading at a margin of -15.69%, -47.03% and -95.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NIR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.14 percent below its 52-week high and 10.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.