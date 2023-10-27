Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) dipped -11.31% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.74, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.73 and $0.8201 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 965858 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.77% within the last five trades and -33.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.83% in the last 6 months and -40.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. QUBT stock is trading at a margin of -21.89%, -32.46% and -44.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QUBT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -78.79 percent below its 52-week high and -9.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.