Why Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) Stock declined -86.41% in Last Three Months?

The share price of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) raised 31.04% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.88, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6629 and $1.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 853306 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -33.70% within the last five trades and -51.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.37% in the last 6 months and -86.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ELIQ stock is trading at a margin of -37.71%, -51.24% and -88.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ELIQ deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -92.56 percent below its 52-week high and 38.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.