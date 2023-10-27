Why Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) Stock fell -83.96% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) dipped -11.46% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2662 and $0.2955 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 592132 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 738.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.36% within the last five trades and -25.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.96% in the last 6 months and -64.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FRGT stock is trading at a margin of -22.24%, -27.47% and -81.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FRGT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -96.81 percent below its 52-week high and -2.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.44. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.