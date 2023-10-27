Why LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock up 163.64% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) raised 8.96% to close Thursday’s market session at $3.77, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.16 and $3.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5465527 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.18 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 163.64% within the last five trades and 151.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 70.59% in the last 6 months and 86.63% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LIAN stock is trading at a margin of 132.36%, 126.43% and 83.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LIAN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -2.84 percent below its 52-week high and 214.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.