Why WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock Increased 1.36 percent in recent Trade?

TD Cowen raised the price target for the WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on October 18, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) raised 1.36% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.42, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.125 and $10.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 715993 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.62 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.10% within the last five trades and -38.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. KLG stock is trading at a margin of -5.62%, -7.99% and -7.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.