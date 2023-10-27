With upside potential, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD) Stock is well-positioned to grow

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) dipped -9.31% to close Thursday’s market session at $25.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.38 and $27.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 843019 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 198.77K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.67% within the last five trades and -13.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.63% in the last 6 months and -16.73% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ETD stock is trading at a margin of -13.20%, -15.46% and -10.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ETD deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -28.45 percent below its 52-week high and 17.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.