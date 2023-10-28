Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock Market Value Reached at $69.99 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) raised 13.98% to close Friday’s market session at $5.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.61 and $5.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 655482 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 640.71K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.86% within the last five trades and 263.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 79.93% in the last 6 months and 165.02% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACXP stock is trading at a margin of 51.03%, 116.78% and 87.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -39.00 percent below its 52-week high and 359.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.