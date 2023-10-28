Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) Stock Price Slipped -3.14% to $0.14

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) dipped -3.14% to close Friday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1355 and $0.1439 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 713572 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.59 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.26% within the last five trades and -41.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.45% in the last 6 months and -83.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSFC stock is trading at a margin of -25.92%, -63.52% and -94.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSFC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.36 percent below its 52-week high and 2.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.