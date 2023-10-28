Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) stock is trading 105.09 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) dipped -2.97% to close Friday’s market session at $0.36, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.34 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 504870 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 499.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.54% within the last five trades and 41.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.81% in the last 6 months and -23.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of 38.24%, 24.20% and -49.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.87 percent below its 52-week high and 105.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.