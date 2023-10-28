Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: C3is Inc (CISS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) dipped -2.94% to close Friday’s market session at $0.38, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3752 and $0.3908 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 586507 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 413.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.22% within the last five trades and -14.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. CISS stock is trading at a margin of -8.74%, -9.85% and -60.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -98.10 percent below its 52-week high and 4.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.