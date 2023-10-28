Facts about Oblong Inc (OBLG) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) dipped -11.44% to close Friday’s market session at $0.16, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1547 and $0.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1114292 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.61 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.31% within the last five trades and -61.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.49% in the last 6 months and -87.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OBLG stock is trading at a margin of -42.92%, -68.05% and -89.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OBLG deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.02 percent below its 52-week high and -6.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.