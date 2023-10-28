initiated: Jefferies Recommends Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock to “a Buy”

Jefferies raised the price target for the Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 05, 2019, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) raised 4.44% to close Friday’s market session at $0.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.92 and $1.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2649085 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.36% within the last five trades and 195.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.26% in the last 6 months and 40.80% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SECO stock is trading at a margin of 33.47%, 76.97% and -6.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.