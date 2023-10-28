Is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Stock worth its current valuation?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) dipped -4.35% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1775 and $0.1959 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1066679 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 81.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -70.84% within the last five trades and -77.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.24% in the last 6 months and -83.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNOA stock is trading at a margin of -73.20%, -77.66% and -83.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNOA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.67 percent below its 52-week high and 0.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.