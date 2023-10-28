It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) dipped -6.99% to close Friday’s market session at $0.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.09 and $0.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1055685 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.17% within the last five trades and -17.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.72% in the last 6 months and -55.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FOXO stock is trading at a margin of -16.46%, -26.09% and -74.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FOXO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.60 percent below its 52-week high and -2.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.