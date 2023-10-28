It’s not the right time to quit: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) dipped -1.53% to close Friday’s market session at $1.93, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.59 and $2.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1538172 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 20.74K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.09% within the last five trades and -47.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -44.87% in the last 6 months and -68.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VVPR stock is trading at a margin of -12.97%, -46.35% and -60.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VVPR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -83.50 percent below its 52-week high and 24.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -51.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.