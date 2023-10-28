Kidpik Corp (PIK) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) dipped -10.14% to close Friday’s market session at $0.58, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5696 and $0.683 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 822539 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 295.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.51% within the last five trades and -11.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.91% in the last 6 months and -3.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PIK stock is trading at a margin of -7.67%, -6.84% and -18.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PIK deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -66.74 percent below its 52-week high and 8.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.